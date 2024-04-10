Generation Income Properties, Inc. (GIPR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 30th

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Generation Income Properties Stock Performance

GIPR opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of -0.18. Generation Income Properties has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average of $3.84.

Institutional Trading of Generation Income Properties

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Generation Income Properties stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.68% of Generation Income Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

Generation Income Properties Company Profile

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

