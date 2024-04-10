Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.71

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.71 and traded as low as $15.51. Genie Energy shares last traded at $15.57, with a volume of 104,405 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Genie Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Genie Energy

Genie Energy Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $411.49 million, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average of $20.67.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 4.56%.

Genie Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

Institutional Trading of Genie Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 61.3% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 78,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 29,883 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genie Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Genie Energy by 27.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,677 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Genie Energy by 13.7% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Genie Energy by 1,631.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

Featured Articles

