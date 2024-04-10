GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 638 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $9,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,267,000 after acquiring an additional 623,974 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,431,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,451,000 after acquiring an additional 29,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after acquiring an additional 539,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,285,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,286,000 after acquiring an additional 95,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,853,000 after acquiring an additional 31,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TRV traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.38. 1,086,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,702. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.16.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,291,671.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total value of $5,666,437.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,291,671.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares in the company, valued at $153,046.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRV

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.