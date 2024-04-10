GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,319 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for 0.9% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.42% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $16,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHC traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.22. The stock had a trading volume of 329,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,656. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $35.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.