GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Plexus worth $9,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLXS. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Plexus by 680.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Plexus by 294.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plexus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on PLXS shares. Sidoti downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Plexus Price Performance

Shares of PLXS stock traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,988. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $83.84 and a 1-year high of $114.06. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.19.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $982.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.57 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $234,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,764.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Plexus news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $234,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,764.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $188,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,491,303.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,453 shares of company stock worth $3,112,875 in the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plexus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.