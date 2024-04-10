GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 575 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $11,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in STERIS in the third quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the third quarter worth $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in STERIS in the first quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in STERIS in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.60.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STE traded down $5.60 on Wednesday, hitting $209.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,474. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.40. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $180.54 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

