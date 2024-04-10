GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,554 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 2.6 %

TXN traded down $4.54 on Wednesday, hitting $168.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,662,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,542,170. The company has a market cap of $153.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.41.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXN. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.42.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

