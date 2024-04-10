GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $10.76 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $10,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in KLA by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Chico Wealth RIA raised its stake in shares of KLA by 287.0% during the 4th quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $4,754,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $9.71 on Wednesday, hitting $687.12. The stock had a trading volume of 609,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,617. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $674.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $582.49. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $729.15. The stock has a market cap of $92.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $664.72.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

