GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $11.05 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $11,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,471,000 after purchasing an additional 739,411 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,278,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,891 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 414.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 41,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,169,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,950,000 after acquiring an additional 236,666 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.41. The stock had a trading volume of 13,709,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,647,424. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.