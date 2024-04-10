GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $12.26 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $12,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $185.93. 3,081,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,927,426. The company has a market cap of $170.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.71 and its 200 day moving average is $167.00.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

