GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $15.32 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $15,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $2.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.77. 1,816,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,145,729. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.32. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $179.56. The company has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

