GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $16.05 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,982 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

BATS:IEFA traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.80. 10,977,274 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.35 and a 200 day moving average of $68.72.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

