GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $7.88 Million Stock Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.46% of Marten Transport worth $7,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Marten Transport by 1,997.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,907,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Marten Transport by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 893,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,613,000 after purchasing an additional 91,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marten Transport by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,038,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,462,000 after purchasing an additional 374,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Marten Transport Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 616,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,385. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.79. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.38.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $268.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.62 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

