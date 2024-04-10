GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $8.94 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $8,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Seaside Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,712,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,355. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $50.20.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

