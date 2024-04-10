GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,957 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,616,545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,892,000 after buying an additional 16,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 33,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.21. The company had a trading volume of 20,025,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,816,904. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.63%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

