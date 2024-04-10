GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,811 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.67% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $18,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 11,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of SLYG traded down $2.34 on Wednesday, hitting $83.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,747. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.40. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.64 and a fifty-two week high of $87.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

