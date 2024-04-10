GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 764 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,099,787 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,992,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 241.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 476,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,642,000 after purchasing an additional 336,605 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 261.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,958,000 after purchasing an additional 293,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,500,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOT traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $230.90. 157,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,570. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $236.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.50.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

