GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Landstar System worth $12,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,784,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Landstar System by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 235,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landstar System

In other Landstar System news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total transaction of $2,325,275.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,632,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Landstar System Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of LSTR stock traded down $5.81 on Wednesday, hitting $178.91. The stock had a trading volume of 263,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.88 and its 200-day moving average is $183.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.13 and a 52-week high of $208.62.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 26.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.55.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

