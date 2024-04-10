GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $16,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of IWF traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $332.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,238,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,485. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $330.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.91. The stock has a market cap of $84.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $239.23 and a 52 week high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

