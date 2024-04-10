GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Curtiss-Wright worth $13,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $638,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,773 shares in the company, valued at $8,714,302.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $638,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,714,302.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $657,077.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,451 shares of company stock worth $3,030,512. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CW. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CW traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $252.90. The company had a trading volume of 163,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,930. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $157.72 and a one year high of $261.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.16.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

