GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,629 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $10,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 26.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after acquiring an additional 28,910 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $2,438,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth about $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.5% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,532,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,372,202. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.14. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $104.91. The firm has a market cap of $134.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on RTX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.