Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.02

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.02 and traded as low as $5.30. Glen Burnie Bancorp shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 2,683 shares.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.65.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 9.90%.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glen Burnie Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Glen Burnie Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Glen Burnie Bancorp by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Glen Burnie Bancorp by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

