GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Stock Price Up 4.8%

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.54. Approximately 680,002 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 589,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.47.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.50 target price on GoGold Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 8.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$505.46 million, a PE ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, Director John Stephen Morris Turner acquired 25,000 shares of GoGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,575.00. Company insiders own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver in Mexico. The company holds 100 % interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds 100% interest in the Los Ricos properties, which includes Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North projects, that covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

