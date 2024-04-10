GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Short Interest Down 96.3% in March

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the March 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDL. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,648,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $926,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 432.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 13,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Socha Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $732,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Performance

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.29. 14,010,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,183,115. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.21.

About GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Featured Stories

