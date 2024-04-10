Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Harbour Energy’s previous dividend of $0.12. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Harbour Energy Stock Performance

Shares of HBR opened at GBX 293 ($3.71) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 267.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 262.77. Harbour Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 210.50 ($2.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 328.90 ($4.16). The firm has a market cap of £2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.75.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Harbour Energy

In other news, insider Alan M. Ferguson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 283 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £28,300 ($35,818.25). In related news, insider Alan M. Ferguson purchased 10,000 shares of Harbour Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 283 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of £28,300 ($35,818.25). Also, insider Alexander Krane sold 153,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.49), for a total transaction of £422,774.04 ($535,089.28). 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 250 ($3.16) to GBX 280 ($3.54) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Harbour Energy

About Harbour Energy

(Get Free Report)

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.