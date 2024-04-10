Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1144 per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Harbour Energy’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Harbour Energy Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of Harbour Energy stock opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. Harbour Energy has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $4.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Harbour Energy Company Profile
