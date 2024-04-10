Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1144 per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Harbour Energy’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Harbour Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Harbour Energy stock opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. Harbour Energy has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $4.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

