Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Short Interest Update

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Heartland BancCorp Stock Up 0.6 %

HLAN stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176. Heartland BancCorp has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $93.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.12. The firm has a market cap of $174.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Heartland BancCorp alerts:

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $28.41 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland BancCorp will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland BancCorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.759 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.60%.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Heartland BancCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Heartland BancCorp

About Heartland BancCorp

(Get Free Report)

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. The company also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.