Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $86.13

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $86.13 and traded as low as $85.49. Heartland BancCorp shares last traded at $85.90, with a volume of 2,894 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Heartland BancCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Heartland BancCorp Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $174.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.34 and its 200-day moving average is $86.12.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $28.41 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland BancCorp will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland BancCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.759 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Heartland BancCorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.60%.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. The company also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.

