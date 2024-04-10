Hendley & Co. Inc. Invests $254,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hendley & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 7,941 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 94,792 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,017,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,774,273. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $157.28 billion, a PE ratio of 95.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

