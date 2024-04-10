Hendley & Co. Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Hendley & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $525,111,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,737,000 after buying an additional 2,547,232 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,741,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,935,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,194 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $85,648,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Argus cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.88. 3,704,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,340,300. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $87.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

