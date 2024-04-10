Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.07

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.07 and traded as low as $37.00. Home Bancorp shares last traded at $37.00, with a volume of 8,066 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Home Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $290.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.14.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $32.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.04%.

Institutional Trading of Home Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,623 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.