Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.10

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.10 and traded as high as $16.59. Husqvarna AB (publ) shares last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 5,954 shares changing hands.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.45.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $808.73 million during the quarter.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

