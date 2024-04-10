InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN) Short Interest Update

InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Cowen Inc. sold 5,000 shares of InFinT Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 374,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,258,614.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InFinT Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in InFinT Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in InFinT Acquisition by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in InFinT Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in InFinT Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in InFinT Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $842,000. 56.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InFinT Acquisition Price Performance

InFinT Acquisition Company Profile

IFIN remained flat at $11.47 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,113. InFinT Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25.

InFinT Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on share exchange, and share reconstruction and amalgamation with similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in financial technology sections in North America, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Israel.

