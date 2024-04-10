International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 96.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 295,619 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,076,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,515,290,000 after purchasing an additional 365,388 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after buying an additional 11,017,849 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in International Business Machines by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,970,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,398,886,000 after buying an additional 404,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,081,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,927,426. The company has a market capitalization of $170.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

