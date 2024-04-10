Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,306.19

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,306.19 ($54.50) and traded as high as GBX 4,858 ($61.49). Intertek Group shares last traded at GBX 4,828 ($61.11), with a volume of 206,116 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intertek Group to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($63.28) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,651 ($58.87).

The stock has a market cap of £7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,641.53, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,720.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,311.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 74 ($0.94) per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $37.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,120.22%.

In other news, insider Jeremy (Jez) Maiden bought 114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,032 ($63.69) per share, with a total value of £5,736.48 ($7,260.45). 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

