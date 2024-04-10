Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJJ) Trading Up 0%

Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJJ – Get Free Report) were up 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.90. Approximately 149,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 198,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.89.
Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.90.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.