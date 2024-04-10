Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Stock Price Down 0%

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Free Report) shares were down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.16 and last traded at $21.16. Approximately 278,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 568,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,354.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 241,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 224,490 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 997.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 208,187 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 115,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 30,412 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,054,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,799,000.

