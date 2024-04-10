Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Short Interest Down 98.5% in March

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 924,100 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the March 15th total of 61,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 566,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $438.37. The company had a trading volume of 61,413,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,048,148. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.46. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $309.89 and a 12 month high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

