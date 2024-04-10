Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Short Interest Down 75.9% in March

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,300 shares, a decrease of 75.9% from the March 15th total of 400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 617,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Senior Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVR. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $8,813,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,657,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,477,000 after buying an additional 1,597,466 shares during the period. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $4,772,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $4,115,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,299,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after buying an additional 671,856 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,983. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $4.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.00%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

