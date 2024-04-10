Investors Buy Large Volume of Ferroglobe Call Options (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 7,149 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 236% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,128 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GSM

Ferroglobe Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of GSM traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,204,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,057. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 2.01. Ferroglobe has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $375.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.80 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferroglobe will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferroglobe Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio is 10.87%.

Institutional Trading of Ferroglobe

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.