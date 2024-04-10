Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Sells 6,696 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lessened its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,696 shares during the period. Axsome Therapeutics comprises approximately 2.0% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $11,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,904,892.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,904,892.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $2,089,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,416,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.97. 571,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.13. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $55.02 and a one year high of $98.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.07 and its 200 day moving average is $75.17.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.38 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.67% and a negative net margin of 88.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

