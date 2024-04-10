iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stake Raised by Carr Financial Group Corp

Carr Financial Group Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Carr Financial Group Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ONE Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 48,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 106,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,297,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,115,457. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $107.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.3124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

