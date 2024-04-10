iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Carr Financial Group Corp

Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Carr Financial Group Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Agincourt Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.2% in the third quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,778 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.1% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 516.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,518 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.76. The stock had a trading volume of 11,236,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,987,541. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $100.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.51 and its 200 day moving average is $96.49.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.