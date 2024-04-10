iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.04. 16,552,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,254,652. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day moving average is $38.49. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $44.71.

Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

