iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.70

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.70 and last traded at $50.91, with a volume of 1618791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.59.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EZU. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 70,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.