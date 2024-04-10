iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.71

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.71 and last traded at $43.42, with a volume of 370568 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.62.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PICK. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 29,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter.
About iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
