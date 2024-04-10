iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.87

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.87 and last traded at $36.83, with a volume of 135696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.79.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $854.87 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average of $35.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Global Investments raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 375,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,395,000 after purchasing an additional 30,686 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 117,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $552,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

