iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Hits New 12-Month High at $64.22

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.22 and last traded at $64.35, with a volume of 63587 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.03.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $860.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 2500 ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 311.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 348.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $992,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 14,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $250,000.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

