IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.08

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and traded as high as $2.49. IZEA Worldwide shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 113,803 shares.

IZEA Worldwide Trading Down 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Trading of IZEA Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in IZEA Worldwide by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Flower City Capital bought a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 54.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. 15.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.

