Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 82.4% from the March 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Japan Exchange Group Price Performance

JPXGY traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.28. 30,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,568. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15. Japan Exchange Group has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Get Japan Exchange Group alerts:

Japan Exchange Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Japan Exchange Group, Inc operates as a financial instruments exchange holding company in Japan. The company engages in the operation of financial instruments exchange markets for trading listed securities and derivatives instruments to market users; publication of stock prices and quotations; provision of market facilities for trading of commodity derivatives, physical commodities, and commodity index futures; self-regulatory operations, such as listing examination, listed company compliance, market surveillance, and inspections and examinations of trading participants.

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.