Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 82.4% from the March 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Japan Exchange Group Price Performance
JPXGY traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.28. 30,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,568. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15. Japan Exchange Group has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $14.00.
Japan Exchange Group Company Profile
